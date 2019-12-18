Train services in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor to be reduced for Christmas and New Year period

A reduced train service will be running in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor during the Christmas and New Year period.

Great Western Railway has revealed it will not be running any services between Reading and London Paddington from Tuesday, December 24 to Friday 27, as it will be conducting improvement and maintenance work.

There will be a reduced service running from Saturday, December 28 to Tuesday, December 31.

Replacement buses will run from Slough towards Hillingdon, or passengers trying to get to London could travel on the South Western Railway (SWR) line from Reading to London Waterloo.

Meanwhile, SWR will continue to run an amended strike timetable on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

This is part of the 27 days of strike action launched by the national union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT).

Many services will finish earlier than normal and stations are expected to be busy with queuing systems in place.

No post-midnight services will run beyond Basingstoke or Guilford on SWR mainline services.

Some services will run after midnight on inner-suburban routes to help take home passengers attending the Mayor of London’s annual firework celebrations.

The amended timetable will continue to run until Sunday, January 5 with the new SWR timetable being introduced on Saturday, January 6.

The new timetable will help provide 80 additional services a week with improved journey opportunities across the SWR network.

Check online at GWR.com/Christmas and www.southwesternrailway.com/strike