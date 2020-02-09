SITE INDEX

    • Storm Ciara damage blocks all lines between Maidenhead and London Paddington

    David Lee

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    All lines are currently blocked between Maidenhead and London Paddington due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.

    Great Western Railway tweeted at 12.20pm that overhead wires between the two stations have been damaged.

    It has not been confirmed when the lines are expected to reopen.

