M4 closures between junctions 5 and 4b next weekend

A section of the M4 is set to close temporarily.

Both carriageways of the motorway between junction 4b and junction 5 will be closed to all traffic between 8pm on Friday, February 21 and 6am on Sunday, February 23.

The closures will be in place while the Old Slade Lane bridge that goes over the motorway in Iver is demolished.

The bridge is being taken down as part of the smart motorway upgrade to the M4, which will see the carriageway widened.

The works are set to be completed and the road reopened ahead of the England v Ireland Six Nations rugby match taking place at Twickenham Stadium at 3pm on Sunday, February 23.