Police stop drivers on non-essential journeys

02:28PM, Monday 06 April 2020
Police have threatened to fine people making unnecessary journeys after they stopped a man who was driving to his mother’s house to jet wash her patio.
Over the weekend, Thames Valley Police officers stopped several people deemed to be making ‘non-essential’ journeys.
This included one man who was driving a 50-mile round trip to go shopping, and another on the way to his mother's house to jet wash her patio.
The government’s guidance is that people should only leave their homes for essential supplies, exercise or health reasons, or for essential work.
In a post on Facebook, Thames Valley Police said: “Trips like these are not essential and are putting a strain on emergency services.
“Additionally, going out on a motorbike does not count as self-isolation.
“We will always aim to engage with people and explain the new regulations to them, but fines may be handed out to people continuing to make unnecessary journeys.”
