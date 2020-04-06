Bridge work completed on M4 over the weekend as part of smart motorway project

Bridge work on the M4 was completed 24 hours early this weekend.

The M4 between junctions 5 and 6 was closed from Friday in both directions to lift steel beams into place.

The beams were installed to support the new Riding Court Road bride over the motorway near junction 5.

The work is part of a project to convert the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway. The new Riding Court Road bridge will be open by the end of the year.

The work on Friday was delayed for several hours while the construction team assisted the emergency services with a road traffic collision near the site.

The section of the M4 reopened at 6am yesterday (Sunday).

Even though the motorway section has now reopened, Highways England has reminded people to follow the social distancing guidelines set by the Government and to only leave the house for essential journeys.

Highways England added that all the sites have strict safeguarding measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and no sites are open to the public.