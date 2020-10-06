SITE INDEX

Tue, 06
15 °C
Wed, 07
15 °C
Thu, 08
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • M4 set for weekend closure

    George Roberts

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    The M4 is set to close over the weekend, affecting drivers travelling towards London.

    The motorway will be shut in both directions from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

    The closures are taking place to allow the smart motorway upgrade to continue. Work will also be taking place on Riding Court Bridge near Datchet.

    Traffic and Travel

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved