M4 set for weekend closure

03:03PM, Tuesday 06 October 2020
The M4 is set to close over the weekend, affecting drivers travelling towards London.
The motorway will be shut in both directions from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.
The closures are taking place to allow the smart motorway upgrade to continue. Work will also be taking place on Riding Court Bridge near Datchet.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A dating app fraudster from Slough has been jailed after conning hundreds of thousands from romantic partners and relatives.
A woman had cash stolen from her during a robbery in an alleyway in Slough town centre.