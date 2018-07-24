Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

06:53PM, Tuesday 24 July 2018
Firefighters spent three hours putting out a fire in Upton Court Park this afternoon.
About 2000 square metres of shrub land was extinguished behind the rugby club at about 2pm.
Three engines from Slough were joined by a 4x4 pick-up truck with a pump from Maidenhead to drive over the grass and a specialist vehicle from Bracknell.
