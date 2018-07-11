Victim robbed of mobile phone and cash in ice-cream van

A masked man threatened a victim and snatched a mobile phone and cash from an ice-cream van in Wexham on Sunday, July 8.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the robbery which took place in Black Park car park at about 4.30pm.

A woman approached the ice cream van at the same time a red Volvo V40 nearly collided with the van.

About 10 minutes later the pair returned, this time the man was wearing a face covering.

The entered the van and threatened the victim before taking the mobile and cash.

The man is white, with short blonde hair and blue or light eyes. He was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The woman is white, in her mid-forties, with long dark blonde hair, which was in a ponytail. She was wearing a t-shirt.

The victim was not physically injured but sustained shock.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jagdip Sekhon of Investigation Hub, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the offenders or the vehicle they were using, a Red Volvo V40.

"Anyone witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station and quoting reference number 43180207340."