Firefighters tackle blaze at Black Park Country Park

Four fire crews had to put out a blaze in Black Park Country Park this afternoon.

Crews from Langley, Windsor and Gerrards Cross attended the incident at 1.31pm this afternoon.

The fire involved two outbuildings and two semi-detached buildings and firemen used a main jet, two hose reels, breathing apparatus and a portable pump to put out the fire.

Officers were on the scene until about 4.30pm.