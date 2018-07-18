SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle blaze at Black Park Country Park

    Grace Witherden

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Four fire crews had to put out a blaze in Black Park Country Park this afternoon.

    Crews from Langley, Windsor and Gerrards Cross attended the incident at 1.31pm this afternoon. 

    The fire involved two outbuildings and two semi-detached buildings and firemen used a main jet, two hose reels, breathing apparatus and a portable pump to put out the fire.

    Officers were on the scene until about 4.30pm. 

