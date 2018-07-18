Firefighters tackle blaze at Black Park Country Park

06:22PM, Wednesday 18 July 2018
Four fire crews had to put out a blaze in Black Park Country Park this afternoon.
Crews from Langley, Windsor and Gerrards Cross attended the incident at 1.31pm this afternoon.
The fire involved two outbuildings and two semi-detached buildings and firemen used a main jet, two hose reels, breathing apparatus and a portable pump to put out the fire.
Officers were on the scene until about 4.30pm.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Kebab lovers have been warned to remain vigilant of mystery meat in the borough after councillors were told at a meeting on Monday that orders might not contain ‘what it says on the tin’.
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.