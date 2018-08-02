Firefighters urge people not to fly tip after rubbish is set on fire

Firefighters have urged people not to fly tip after a pile of rubbish was set on fire.

A Langley fire crew arrived on the scene at midnight on Wednesday night (August2) after the fire had spread to nearby trees on the road.

No people were harmed, and firefighters spent about 30 minutes putting out the blaze.

Watch manager Kevin Blazer believed the rubbish was deliberately set on fire. He said: "Just don't fly tip. It's illegal and it damages the environment.

"The fly tip was right next to the road, so it could have been a danger for the cars."