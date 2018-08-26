Firefighters battle blaze in Wexham

06:30PM, Sunday 26 August 2018
@SloughFS
Fire crews were called to a huge blaze in Wexham this morning (Sunday, August 26).
Six crews from Slough, Langley, Gerrards Cross, Windsor, and Wokingham, as well as a water valve from Bracknell, attended the blaze on Rowley Lane, near Wexham Park Hospital, at around 9:45am.
They were there for around six hours.
The fire involved a number of buildings and sheds containing vehicles and machinery.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Slough crew manager James King said no-one was harmed and that arson is suspected by fire crews.
He added: "Six crews attended a large fire involving multiple buildings, sheds and outbuildings. The first call came in at about 9:45am and we left the scene at about 3:30pm."
