Firefighters battle blaze in Wexham

Fire crews were called to a huge blaze in Wexham this morning (Sunday, August 26).

Six crews from Slough, Langley, Gerrards Cross, Windsor, and Wokingham, as well as a water valve from Bracknell, attended the blaze on Rowley Lane, near Wexham Park Hospital, at around 9:45am.

They were there for around six hours.

The fire involved a number of buildings and sheds containing vehicles and machinery.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Slough crew manager James King said no-one was harmed and that arson is suspected by fire crews.

He added: "Six crews attended a large fire involving multiple buildings, sheds and outbuildings. The first call came in at about 9:45am and we left the scene at about 3:30pm."



