SITE INDEX

Sun, 26
18 °C
Mon, 27
19 °C
Tue, 28
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Firefighters battle blaze in Wexham

    Kieran Bell

    Firefighters battle blaze in Wexham

    @SloughFS

    Fire crews were called to a huge blaze in Wexham this morning (Sunday, August 26). 

    Six crews from Slough, Langley, Gerrards Cross, Windsor, and Wokingham, as well as a water valve from Bracknell, attended the blaze on Rowley Lane, near Wexham Park Hospital, at around 9:45am. 

    They were there for around six hours. 

    The fire involved a number of buildings and sheds containing vehicles and machinery.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.  

    Slough crew manager James King said no-one was harmed and that arson is suspected by fire crews.

    He added: "Six crews attended a large fire involving multiple buildings, sheds and outbuildings. The first call came in at about 9:45am and we left the scene at about 3:30pm." 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved