Masked gunman fires shots in Wexham car park

Police are seeking witnesses after a masked man opened fire on a car in Wexham.

At about 12.30pm on Friday a man with a firearm and driving a silver Audi parked in the Black Country Car Park in Black Park Road.

He fired the weapon at a VW Touareg which was parked in the car park before driving away. The VW also drove away from the scene.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt in the incident. Police consider it an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

The man with the firearm is described as white, aged between 20 and 30 years old, about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He had short brown hair and a mask covered the bottom half of his face.

Police have urged anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Detective Constable Glen Turner, of Aylesbury police station, said: "This is a very serious offence and we would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area at the time to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured the silver Audi or VW Touareg.

“We understand this to be an isolated incident and believe there is no threat to the wider community.

“Thames Valley Police are conducting a thorough investigation into what has happened. Thank you to everyone who has come forward already and is helping us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call 101 and use reference 43190204372 or report it online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk

To report information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.