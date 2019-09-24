SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters rescue horse from pit in Wexham

    George Roberts

    Firefighters rescue horse from pit in Wexham

    Photos by @Bucksfire

    Firefighters rescued a horse from a deep pit in Wexham yesterday (Monday).

    Crews from Slough, Hillingdon and Reading were called to the pit in George Green Road at about 6.39pm yesterday.

    The horse was not harmed in the incident.

    RSPCA officers and a vet were also on the scene.

    Heavy lifting equipment and a winch were used to get the horse out of the hole. The horse has made a full recovery.

    Firefighters had to lift the animal out of the pit.

