CCTV appeal after pensioner robbed while using ATM on Wexham Road

A man in his eighties was robbed by two men while using an ATM machine on Wexham Road.

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

At 12.05pm on Friday 6 March, the victim was using the ATM outside the post office on Mirador Crescent, Wexham Road, when he was approached by two men who shouted at him, then pushed him aside and took his bank card from the machine.

The men used the bank card at an ATM at the BP Garage on Wexham Road to withdraw a large amount of cash shortly afterwards.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Butler, based at Slough police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe these two men could have vital information that would help our investigation.

“If you recognise these men, or if you believe it could be you, please get in touch.

Anyone with information can report online, or call 101, quoting the reference 43200077053. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.