Learning disability arts and crafts group unveil exhibition

ArtAble, an arts and crafts group for people with learning disabilities, will see their work go on show at Wexham Park Hospital this week.

An exhibition will showcase members’ work including some pieces created during the pandemic until 25th June.

The artwork will be displayed as part of Learning Disability Week, which, this year, is celebrating the theme of art and creativity and is running from 14th to 20th June.

ArtAble engages people of all abilities through arts and crafts, with group projects allowing artists to work alongside each other, regardless of ability, ensuring everyone who attends is involved.

The sessions, held at Boyn Grove, Maidenhead, and delivered by Optalis, form part of the Optalis Community Lives service.

The programme offers a wide range of activities for adults with learning disabilities across the Royal Borough, and supports individuals to broaden their potential for social interests and develop their skills so they can take as full a part as possible in the life of their community.

Jo Werrett, Personal Organiser at Optalis, who runs the ArtAble group, said: “The sessions are a space for everyone to get creative, socialise, make friends and most importantly have fun!

“We’re looking forward to getting back to normal after what has been a challenging year for everyone involved.

“Being able to share our work with the wider public means so much to us and we’re excited to know that our work will be seen by so many people visiting the hospital.

“Everyone feels a real sense of pride in what they’ve produced, and we hope that those who get the chance to see it enjoy the artwork as much as we have.”

John Gardiner, Specialist Learning Disability Nurse at Wexham Park Hospital, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to share the ArtAble team’s work.

“It will provide a fantastic focal point for staff, patients and visiting families in Learning Disability Week, when we’ll be reflecting on the experiences that people with a learning disability have when they are in hospital.

“Community based projects like this are incredibly beneficial for people with learning disabilities and the work produced can be so important to those who have taken part.

“The exhibition has inspired us all to learn more about the positive impact art can have as part of a patient’s recovery.”