What's on: 17 things to do this weekend (September 15-17)

FRIDAY:

ASCOT: An amateur night is being held by the Ascot Organ & Keyboard Club tonight (Friday).

The event is taking place at All Saints Church Hall, in London Road, and starts at 7.45pm.

Entry costs £3 for members and £4 for visitors.

Email ascotdos@yahoo.co.uk for details.

COOKHAM: A chance to dance will be on offer at Pinder Hall.

The Friday Night Dance club will start at the hall in Lower Road tonight (Friday).

The session will start with a class, with a break half way through the evening for drinks and nibbles.

The club will run from 8-9pm and costs £7.50 per person.

The social dance club will run weekly but there will be no class on Friday, September 22 when the hall is being used for a charity concert.

Couples and single dancers are welcome to join.

For more information, email pcbysshe@gmail.com

MAIDENHEAD: A three-day drop-in event at the Nicholsons Centre has been organised by Countryside and the Royal Borough so residents can see plans for the redevelopment of York Road, West Street, Saint-Cloud Way and Reform Road.

There will be the chance to meet the developers, speak to the architects and landscapers and raise any concerns or ideas. It began yesterday (Thursday) and is being held at Unit 43 until Saturday. Opening hours will be 3.30pm-7pm today, and noon to 5pm on Saturday.

MAIDENHEAD: Shoppers can visit special tasting tables today (Friday) at the Nicholsons Centre as they search for the ‘poshest palate in Maidenhead’.

Between 11-4pm, shoppers can sample food and drink on tables, each with a particular type of food or drink.

They will then be asked to answer a simple question about the food.

Jane Wright centre manager of the centre said it was a great way for shops and cafes in the centre to showcase new foods and recipes to the public.

The winning Taste Tester will be awarded a hamper. Visit nicholsonsshoppingcentre.co.uk for more information.

SATURDAY:

CHALVEY: A day of family friendly outdoor activities is set for Chalvey Recreation Ground tomorrow (Saturday).

From 11am to 3pm families will have a chance to enjoy sports, arts and crafts, face-painting and other outdoor activities at the park by Chalvey High Street.

The ‘Love Chalvey Park’ event is part of Slough Borough Council’s Love Slough’s Parks campaign.

COOKHAM DEAN: A ukulele band, dog show and craft tent are all set to feature at the Old Cricket Common this weekend.

The Cookham Dean Village Fete returns this year with the Maidenhead Tuneless Choir, Cookham Arts Club and a pet show featuring in the line-up.

Last year, the event raised more than £3,800 for charities.

Its two main beneficiaries this year are Family Friends in Windsor and Maidenhead, which supports families facing difficulties, and the Sequela Foundation, which provides help to people with conditions such as Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.

The fete will open at 1pm on Saturday with the Maidenhead Concert Band, followed by the Small Pet Show judging at 2pm.

The Cookham Cluckers ukulele band will perform from 2pm, with the Maidenhead Tuneless Choir singing from 2.15pm, and the dog show starting at 2.45pm.

DATCHET: The Windsor branch of the British Sugarcraft Guild is holding an autumn fair.

It will feature sugarcraft demonstrations, gift stalls, refreshments and a tombola.

Guests can enjoy the fun from 2-4pm at Datchet WI Hall, on the Green, tomorrow (Saturday).

Entry costs 50p for adults while children go free.

DEDWORTH: Stretch your legs tomorrow morning (Saturday) by taking part in a free fitness session in Dedworth.

The class is being held at Osgood Park and starts at 11am.

It is open to people aged five to 55 and will be run by BRB Military Fitness.

The session will be on regardless of the weather and aims to help people achieve their fitness goals, whatever they may be.

Guests may be required to complete a short health questionnaire.

LITTLE MARLOW: There will be the chance to lace-up your trainers and ‘kick cancer in the face’ at a sport-themed fundraiser.

Hundreds of runners are expected at the Wycombe District Athletics Complex, in Westhorpe Road, Little Marlow, on Saturday for the second Marlow Sprintathon.

The event, organised as part of Cancer Research UK’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign, will see more than 100 teams take part in an attempt to break the world marathon record.

Last year’s race raised £25,000.

Visit www.sprintathon.org to find out more.

MAIDENHEAD: A call has gone out for bakers, gardeners and crafters to enter the Maidenhead Show, which returns to the town centre this weekend.

The Library Plaza, Amphitheatre and the lawns of the town hall in St Ives Road will be taken over on Saturday for the event, which runs from 10am until 3pm.

It will include arts, crafts, performances, buskers, food and local beer, as well as a dog show from 1-2pm, sponsored by Scoobies Doggy Daycare.

The show, which has been running for three years, is hosted by Craft Coop, which is based in the Nicholsons Centre and also has a shop in Marlow.

Local crafters and charities will be exhibiting around the Library Plaza and lawns.

A percentage of the day’s profits will go to Pets As Therapy (PAT), a charity which provides therapeutic animal visits to venues such as hospitals and special needs schools.

Entries to the show can be made across a variety of categories including Best Victoria Sponge and Largest Vegetable, and will be judged by local experts.

Visit www.craftcoop.co.uk/the-maidenhead-show-2017 to download an entry form.

Alternatively you can pick one up from Craft Coop, the library and the town hall.

MAIDENHEAD: An exhibition of entries into an art competition celebrating the best of the town opens on Saturday.

Now in its fourth year, the Maidenhead and Me competition invites artists and photographers of all ages to show how they perceive the town.

Organised by Maidenhead Civic Society, the results of the competition will be on display in the Nicholsons Centre in the large corner unit next to Starbucks and opposite Topshop.

The exhibition opens at noon on Saturday following a prizegiving ceremony for the winning entrants and runs until Saturday, September 30.

It will be open from 11am-4pm on Sundays and 10am-4pm Wednesdays to Fridays.

There are separate art and photography sections with three age categories in each: adults, teenagers and under-10s.

The competition is sponsored and supported by the Maidenhead Advertiser and The Louis Baylis Trust, the Nicholsons Centre, Enjoy Maidenhead, Art on the Street CIC and Bovilles Art Shop.

MAIDENHEAD: Free taster sessions will run at Desborough Bowls Club for 12 weeks starting on Saturday.

The Royal Borough’s sports development team has teamed up with the bows club for the sessions.

The 12 weeks will give participants a chance to learn the game and play against other newcomers.

The sessions are open to all ages and abilities and will take place every Saturday from 10-11am at the club in York Road.

They will be led by experienced coaches and will be hosted on the indoor green.

The club is social and hosts events alongside bowls, including bingo, race nights and quizzes.

For more information contact Peter Watt on peter.watt@rbwm.gov.uk or call the bowls club on 01628 629403.

MAIDENHEAD AND COOKHAM: There will be the chance to stroll among sculptures and peruse paintings at the annual Maidenhead and Cookham Arts Trail.

The two-day event is set to return for the fourth time on Saturday, featuring the work of 28 artists spread across 15 different venues, all within a five-mile radius.

Open from 10am-6pm, there will be refreshments and the opportunity to see live demonstrations, as well as original work.

In Maidenhead, the Nicholsons Centre and Maidenhead Library, in St Ives Road, will both open their doors for the event.

And in Cookham, where the trail has its roots as part of the Cookham Festival, Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, will also take part.

All venues will feature work of different artists, except Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood, which will feature a selection from everyone involved.

Visit www.camat.org.uk or pick up a brochure from Maidenhead Library, Boville Wright art shop, in Maidenhead High Street, or the Stationery Depot, Cookham.

MARLOW: Gogglebox star Sandra Martin is due to make an appearance at this year’s Marlow Carnival.

And it will be a big year for the event on Saturday, which is set to welcome back its children’s parade for the first time in about 10 years.

About 200 youngsters are set to walk down Marlow Street at about 11.30am ahead of the official opening in Higginson park at noon.

Organiser Lindsay Robinson said: “It’s a really lovely event which has happened for about 30 years, but this year we’re trying to lift it to the next level.

“The key thing this year is the re-instatement of the parade and that’s quite a bit deal for us as a town because it involves all of us as a community.”

Googlebox star Sandra, who has featured on the Channel 4 show since it premiered in 2013, will also appear in pantomime at Maidenhead’s Magnet Leisure Centre in December.

Visit www.marlowcarnival.co.uk to find out more.

SONNING: The annual village show will return to Sonning CE School in Liguge Way on Saturday.

Activities include maypole dancing, circus skills and a tug of war.

There will also be a chance to share your arts and craft skills and your prized vegetables and flower arrangements in the horticultural section.

Admission is 50p for adults and children are free.

The show opens at 2pm.

WINDSOR: Thrillseekers can bounce around on a 1,000ft long inflatable obstacle course in Windsor this weekend.

The Labyrinth Challenge will be at Windsor Racecourse for two days, starting tomorrow (Saturday).

The course begins with people jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag and finishes with a slide down a giant inflatable ship.

There is also an inflatable village which includes a mini course for children under 12.

Visit www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com for tickets.

SUNDAY:

SUNNINGDALE: Holy Trinity Church is holding a community tea party to welcome its new vicar Jon Hutchinson.

The party is taking place at Broomhall Recreation Ground, Sunningdale, on Sunday.

It will run from 3pm to 5pm and will include a bouncy castle, face-painting, a beer tent and other activities