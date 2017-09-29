What's on: 17 things to do this weekend (September 29-October 1)

FRIDAY:

BURNHAM: The village hall will host the Horticultural Society’s harvest supper event today (Friday) that will feature guest speaker Rosie Rollings.

Rosie is a nursery owner and will encourage people to plant to promote bees.

Peter Bowman said: “Their habitat is being diminished and without them we will be in a bad state so it’s a very topical talk.”

It begins at 7.30pm.

Call 01628 623228 for details.

CIPPENHAM: A homage to Seventies soul group The Stylistics will be held at Royal British Legion tonight (Friday).

Tribute act Sing Baby Sing will perform at the club, in Brook Path, Cippenham, and will be supported by musical duo Steele.

Tickets, at £15 (over 18s only), are from club president Barry Jackson on 07876466501 or the club on 01628 662409. Doors open at 7pm.

MAIDENHEAD: Sci-fi fans will descend on Maidenhead as part of a convention celebrating Captain Scarlet and Gerry Anderson.

The popular puppet show continues to have a strong fan base, and Fanderson – named for its creator – is holding the event at the Manor Lane Holiday Inn.

The group was formed in honour of Gerry Anderson, who, along with his wife Sylvia, also created Thunderbirds.

Before those shows, Anderson worked at AP Films, which was based in Islet Park in Maidenhead before moving to Slough.

Among the attractions will be a Haynes manual with technical details on the vehicles from Captain Scarlet, by Sam Denham, a writer from Colnbrook.

The show was produced in the Slough Trading Estate and turns 50 tomorrow (Friday) having first aired on Friday, September 29 in 1967.

The event starts today (Friday) and ends Sunday.

WARGRAVE: Woodclyffe Hall will be transformed into a casino today (Friday) complete with cocktail bar and professionalcroupiers.

The fundraiser is for the village’s Community Choir.

Tickets are £20 including food, or £15 without. Dress is smart with black tie optional.

Gambling will be for fun only – with ‘play’ money.

Tickets are available at www. wargravecommunitychoir.co.uk

SATURDAY:

BRAY: Paddle boarders from Jersey to Manchester will descend on Bray Lake tomorrow (Saturday).

The British SUP Club Championship event will see 200 stand-up paddle (SUP) boarders from 15 clubs take part in the largest competitive paddle boarding event in the UK. The first race will kick off at 10am with the last one at 5pm.

COOKHAM DEAN: A harvest supper promises food and fun for villagers on Saturday.

The St John the Baptist Church event will take place from 7pm in the Church Road village hall.

Children from Cookham Dean CE Primary School will sing and attendees are set to enjoy a supper.

Hymns, a choir and orchestra are all part of the packed programme.

Marion Elly, of St John the Baptist Church, said it would be a ‘real village event’.

Call Marion on 01628 482637 for more information or to buy tickets. Dietary requirements can be given when booking a place.

MARLOW: Historic finds unearthed during construction of a major flood defence scheme are to go on display.

Archaeologists working on the Marlow Flood Relief Scheme will show off their discoveries at an event at the works on Saturday.

Between 10.30am and 4.30pm members of the public will be able to see some of the treasures unearthed and have a tour of the Lower Pound Lane site.

Tours lasting an hour will be available at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

Work on the flood scheme started in May and is expected to finished in the coming months.

As well as earthworks and floodwalls, floodwater storage areas are also being created.

Work is being carried out by GBV, a joint venture by construction firm Galliford Try and engineering company Black and Veatch.

Tours will start form GBV’s offices in Lower Pound Lane.

Contact lbinns@yorkat.co.uk to find out more and book a space.

PINKNEYS GREEN: Free compost will be available at a council giveaway in Oaken Grove on Saturday.

The three-hour event, which starts at 9.30am, will allow residents to collect some of the five tonnes of loose compost.

Free food waste bags, small electrical item recycling and the chance to order a new bin will also be available.

A spade and container will be required to shovel the compost to take home.

This marks the first compost giveaway in Maidenhead.

Cllr Carwyn Cox, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “All the compost is made from residents’ recycled garden waste. The three other times we have run this have been great successes and I’m sure this will be no different.”

WINDSOR: Used by the Queen for official entertaining, the Semi-State Rooms are among the most richly decorated interiors in the castle.

They were originally created as private apartments for George IV, who reigned from 1820 until 1830.

The Semi-State Rooms reopen to the public tomorrow (Saturday) and can be visited until March as part of the castle tour – although they will not be open when the State Apartments are closed.

Admission to the castle is free to Royal Borough residents who have an Advantage Card.

Visit www.royalcollection.org.uk for more details.

WINDSOR: Fitness fanatics can still sign up for a Spartan Race which is taking place in Windsor this weekend.

The two-day event starts tomorrow (Saturday) at Windsor Great Park and features 50 obstacles which will test people’s mental strength and endurance.

A 20k and 5k route will be on offer, as well as a course for youngsters.

Visit www.spartanrace.uk to sign up.

WINDSOR: Morris dancers will be putting on a show in Windsor on Saturday.

Taeppa’s Tump North West Morris Dancers, based in Maidenhead, will be joined by the Fleur de Lys Ladies’ Morris Dancers and the Garston Gallopers for the Day of Dance.

The groups will be performing at locations including Windsor and Eton Bridge, Peascod Street and Alexandra Gardens.

SUNDAY:

CHALVEY: A community clean up around the Chalvey neighbourhood will be held on Sunday.

Members of the public are invited to meet at Chalvey Community Centre in The Green from 11am.

The litter pick has been organised by Slough Borough Council in partnership with Chalvey Community Forum.

Contact community project officer Nahid Moghul on 01753 875501 or nahid.moghul@slough.gov.uk for more information.

FIFIELD: Pony rides will be on offer in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Wayside Stables in Fifield Road will open its doors to the public on Sunday from 10am-1pm.

Pony rides for children will cost £10 with all proceeds going to the cancer charity.

Booking is not necessary but there may be a wait at busy times.

Children should wear long trousers and sturdy shoes.

The stables will also be offering up teas and coffees to raise money for charity.

MAIDENHEAD: More than 500 people have signed up to take part in Sunday’s Rotary Boundary Walk.

They will set off between 9am-10.30am from Boulters Lock car park on the 13-mile route around the boundary of the old Maidenhead borough.

The event, run by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, is a ready-made sponsored walk that allows participants to raise money for their own favourite charities or good causes.

All of the organisation of the event is done by Rotarians, who marshal the route and man road crossing points, so all participants have to do is register, raise sponsorship and take part.

It costs £3 per adult and 50p per child under 12 which covers administration costs, insurance and first aid cover.

It is possible to sign up on the day at the Boundary Walk control centre at Boulters Lock car park.

For more details about the event see www.boundarywalk.org.uk

TWYFORD: The sixth annual charity fun run will take place in King George V playing field on Sunday, October 1.

Organised by Twyford Together and Barnes Fitness, there will be six races which are split according to school year groups.

Entry costs £6 per runner and £3 for pre-schoolers with parents welcome to run alongside their children without paying an additional entry fee.

All money raised will go to Twyford Charities Together.

Online entry will close at midnight on Thursday, September 28 with entries on the day subject to race limits.

Visit http://www.barnesfitness.co.uk/ to enter.

WINDSOR: A dance studio cafe will host local musicians for an evening of entertainment.

As part of the Windsor Fringe Festival, Cafe Acoustic will take place on Sunday.

It will be held at 4Motion Dance’s Loading Bay Cafe in the Vansittart Estate.

The cafe now has a licensed bar and food will be on offer from Windsor-based food van Test Kitchen.

Doors open at 6.30pm with music kicking off at 7.30pm and entry is £5 on the night.

There are a range of events taking place all over the town as part of the Windsor Fringe festival.

For a full list, visit www.windsorfringe.co.uk

WINDSOR: Tour de France champion Chris Froome and Paralympic gold medallist David Weir will cheer cyclists across the finish line at this year’s Palace to Palace ride.

The Prince’s Trust fundraiser will see about 4,000 cyclists ride from Buckingham Palace to Windsor on Sunday.

Beginning at The Mall in London and finishing at Royal Windsor Racecourse, previous rides have raised more than £3.5m for the charity which helps young people take a step into work, education or training.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome said: “The fund-raising efforts will make a real difference to the lives of young people across the country.”