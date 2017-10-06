What's on: Nine things to do this weekend (October 6-8)

FRIDAY:

ASCOT: More than 240 real ales, ciders and perries will be on offer as the annual Autumn Racing Weekend and Ascot Beer Festival returns to Ascot Racecourse.

The event, in association with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), starts today (Friday) and will feature action-packed racecards on both days.

Away from the track, punters can try beers from a host of UK breweries while a Bavarian-style oompah band will be playing at the Ascot Bier Haus on Saturday.

Racing begins at 2pm today (Friday).

Visit www.ascot.co.uk for details and ticket information.

LANGLEY: Fancy a curry? Slough’s MP Tan Dhesi is inviting residents of all faiths to have a free sit-down meal with him at a Sikh place of worship today (Friday).

The invitation is part of International Langar Week, which sees Sikh temples across the world serving free food.

Members of Slough’s Muslim, Somali and Polish communities and charity workers are expected to attend the meal at the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Sheehy Way, Langley, starting at 12.30pm.

Phone 01753 531826 for details.

MAIDENHEAD: A social ride for women will take place today (Friday).

The Breeze cycle ride is open to women over 18 and will start at Braywick park at 10am.

The session is a good chance for nervous cyclists to practice their skills on a mix of flat traffic-free paths and quiet roads.

The ride is expected to take two hours and will include a coffee stop.

Call Josie Heffernan on 07940 738314.

SATURDAY:

SLOUGH: An exhibition by conceptual artist Mahlia Amatina will be displayed in The Curve in William Street all of this month.

Around the World in 80 Washing Lines is an interactive, autism-friendly art exhibition depicting 80 washing lines from around the globe.

The exhibition will tour both galleries and laundrettes in the south of England, inviting visitors to discover the story behind each garment and washing line.

It uses a mixture of media including photographs, textiles and a multitude of effects including touch, smell and sound.

The free exhibition comes to The Curve tomorrow (Saturday) from 12.30pm and will run until Monday, October 30.

Visit www.mahliaamatina.com for more information on the exhibition.

SLOUGH: Nature lovers are being invited to a day of activities at Lismore Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, titled Love Lismore Park, is being run by Slough Borough Council as part of its Love Slough’s Parks initiative.

There will also be a variety of sports, activities, information and advice stands and children’s face painting.

The event will run from 10am to 1pm.

Contact the council’s Active Slough team on 01753 875784 or activeslough@slough.gov.uk for more information.

TAPLOW: Celebrate harvest season at Cliveden this autumn during Apple Weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 3pm, you can sample local cider, take part in apple-themed activities and explore the recently restored Orchard in the Round Garden.

With an abundance of apples and pears already visible, this year may prove to be the best harvest yet.

No booking is required and attending the Apple Weekend is free, usual admission charges apply.

WINDSOR: Young visitors to Windsor Castle can take part in drop-in art workshops.

The sessions will give children the chance to create colourful phoenix capes and collages inspire by the castle’s restoration following its devastating fire in 1992.

Workshops will be taking place every Saturday this month and during half term, from 21-29 October.

On October 23, October 25 and October 27, a professional artist will be on hand to introduce artists to new printing techniques and the tricks of the trade.

All activities are included in the entry cost, which is free with an Advantage Card.

Visit www.royalcollection.org.uk for details.

SUNDAY:

BRAY: An organist will perform at St Michael’s Church on Sunday.

The performance by Relf Clark will start at 3pm. Dr Clark was born near Bray and first encountered choral music at St Michael’s.

Some of his early musical experiences are recounted in his recent history of the organs and organists of Bray.

WINDSOR: Runners can take in the sights of Windsor, Boveney Lock and Dorney as they tackle a marathon distance.

The Windsor Marathon River Trail Run is taking place on Sunday.

The course mainly includes river trail paths which wind past landmarks across the borough.

Entry for the marathon, which starts at Alexandra Gardens, costs £35.

Runners can register from 4 to 6pm tomorrow (Saturday) or from 7 to 8.15am on the race day.

A half marathon distance is also on offer.

Visit www.f3events.co.uk for details.