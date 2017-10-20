What's on: Eight things to do this weekend (October 20-22)

FRIDAY:

ASCOT: Ascot Organ & Keyboard club will hold an ‘amateur night’ tonight (Friday), with Mark Thompson in concert.

It will begin at 7.45pm at All Saints Church Hall in London Road.

The club usually meets on the third Friday of each month at 8pm.

Contact ascotdos@yahoo.co.uk for more details.

COOKHAM RISE: Would-be dancers can enjoy an evening of dancing and tuition at Pinder Hall today (Friday).

The Lower Road venue will host the Beginners Ballroom and Latin Class from 7-8pm, followed by a short break with drinks and food.

Then, from 8-9.30pm, participants can take part in free dancing for Friday Night Social Dance.

Though there will be no class next week due to half term. The classes will resume on Friday, November 3.

The last class this year will be Friday, December 1, and they are scheduled to run weekly until then.

They are the latest in a string of dance tuition classes that have been arranged at the hall this year.

Email pcbysshe@gmail.com for more information.

Visit www.pinderhall.org.uk details of events at Pinder Hall.

MAIDENHEAD: A Night Screamer, Dark Side of the Moon and Bastard Bunny Strikes Back are just some of the beers on offer at the annual Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival.

More than 140 real ales, ciders and perries will be available for tasting at the festival, which is run by Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and begins on Thursday, October 19.

The festival, now in its fifth year will be held at a new venue in the Magnet Leisure Centre.

Mark Newcombe, from the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of CAMRA said: “It’s going to be fantastic.

“There will be a slightly different offering this year because it’s at the Magnet instead of Desborough School and there will be a slightly different take.

“It will be more traditional and strictly for over 18s.

“We have local beers and weird beers that nobody has heard of.”

In the evening it will be battle of the pubs as teams fight it out in a pub quiz.

On Friday and Saturday there will be live music performances from Red Rocket and The Scoundrels.

Mark added: “The live music went really well last year, and everyone was moshing.”

Each tickets includes a commemorative glass and two pints.

SATURDAY:

BURNHAM: On Saturday Burnham Library will open its doors to author Susanna Beard, who will be reading from her first novel, Dare to Remember.

It is a psychological drama about a woman who begins to investigate why she was the victim of a brutal attack and who the assailant was. Tickets for the talk are £1.

It starts at 2pm.

DEDWORTH: Cyclists can get security markings put on their bikes tomorrow (Saturday).

The service, which helps identify bicycles in the event of a theft, will be held at Osgood Park from 11am.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) will be awarding electronic bike tags to the first three teenage cyclists who turn up.

LANGLEY: England’s first female black mayor will speak at a Black History Month event in Langley tomorrow (Saturday).

Lydia Simmons, a former Mayor of Slough, will speak alongside Slough Borough councillor Madhuri Bedi.

The event, from 11am to 3pm at Byron House in Common Road, will include free food, drumming taster sessions, music and dance.

TAPLOW: During the October half term, from Saturday 21 to Sunday, October 29, the grounds at Cliveden House will be transformed for a spooky Halloween trail.

Families are encouraged to dress up as they follow a natural trail through the woodlands and a spooky surprise waits at the end for children who complete the festive craft activity.

These week-long drop-in sessions run daily from 11am-2.30pm and cost £3 per child.

WINDSOR: The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park will host harvest cele-brations during the October half term.

With giant pumpkins all around, activities will include children’s crafts at The Creation Station and special children’s tours, beginning tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday, October 29.

Every day between 11am and 3pm, children can make their own harvest time masterpiece or their own crown to transform into a magical PumpKing or Queen.

Entry is priced at £10.50 per person, with children 16 and under gaining free entry when accompanied by a paying adult.

Visit www.windsorgreatpark.co.uk/harvest for more details.