What's on: 14 things to do this weekend (December 1-3)

FRIDAY:

ASCOT: A Christmas shopping event is running at Ascot Racecourse this weekend.

More than 150 companies will have their goods on display from today (Friday) to Sunday. Call 01367 860017 or email enquiry@ukgrandsales.co.uk for details.

TAPLOW: The Lions Club of Maidenhead will once again be collecting food donations to help the less fortunate this Christmas.

The Lions Christmas Appeal, which has been running for more than 30 years, will see collections take place at supermarkets in December.

Shoppers can donate at Sainsbury’s Taplow today (Friday) and Saturday from 10am-5pm and on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

TWYFORD: The living advent calendar is launching in the village today (Friday), in which firms, charities and other groups open their doors in the run-up to Christmas with 24 events ranging from quizzes to music events.

The first is at 6pm tomorrow and marks the launch of the Twyford Village Christmas Street Fair.

Visit www.twyfordtogether.org for more information.

SATURDAY:

COOKHAM RISE: A pop-up shop selling works created by local and regional makers will set up at the weekend.

Mum Fiona Challis, who lives in the area, will set up the shop, called COO, on both Saturday and Sunday.

A small collection including candles, bread and angels to decorate Christmas trees will be available to buy.

Proceeds from the angels will go to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

COO will pop up in Lower Road and will be based at Challis, a water solution company run by Fiona’s family, between 9am – 5pm on both days. It is next to the Cookham Medical Centre.

DATCHET: Christmas festivities will be taking place in Datchet this weekend.

St Mary’s Church is hosting its St Nicholas Fair from 12.30 to 3pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Father Christmas will then drop in at the church on The Green from 3- 4pm.

A family carol service featuring a performance by the Marlow Town Band is planned to run from 4pm to 5pm before festivities continue on The Green from 5pm to 7.30pm.

The event is free to attend.

Call 01753 773499 for details.

HARE HATCH: There’s something for everyone at Hare Hatch Sheeplands this weekend as it stages a two-day Christmas Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the highlights are cooking masterclasses by award-winning chefs including Brendon Ballantyne.

There will be opportunities for wine and gin tasting, and the chance to buy all kinds of sauces and fruit juices to inspire the Christmas menu. Entry is free.

There will also be a range of Christmas trees and plants and performances by a capella groups. It runs 10am-4pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.

IVER: A Star Wars double bill will also take place at Pinewood Studios to raise money for Reuben’s Fight on Saturday from 4-11pm.

The two prequels to the latest film, The Last Jedi, will be on the line-up alongside a charity auction and bar with Star Wars-themed cocktails.

Search ‘Reuben’s Fight’ on Facebook for details.

MAIDENHEAD: Artists will be showcasing their work in the High Street on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Art on the Street returns and there will be original artwork on sale of all shapes and sizes.

There will also be live music and street food on sale.

The event will feature a pop-up gallery with photography from a competition run by Stand Out for Autism which will be on show in Off The Tap.

Art on the Street has been running since 2009 and is a not-for-profit social enterprise which provides artists with the chance to showcase their work.

There will also be free parking in town during the weekend.

WINDSOR: The reindeer parade through the town is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday), with the parade leaving Windsor Castle’s Advance Gate at 2pm before touring the town centre and finishing by the Jubilee Monument in Windsor Yards at 4pm.

WINDSOR: One of the leading orchestras in the South of England has been lined up to perform at a concert alongside The Royal Free Singers.

Southern Pro Musica will be accompanying the amateur choir at Windsor Parish Church tomorrow (Saturday).

Works by Mozart and Beethoven are due to be played as well as a newly commissioned piece titled The Song of Mary by the choir’s conductor Jonathan Willcocks.

Tickets cost £15 and the show starts at 7.30pm. Visit www.rfs.royal-windsor.com or call 07434 626045 for details.

SUNDAY:

BRITWELL: Carols by candlelight will be hosted by Britwell Baptist Church on Sunday.

All members of the public are invited to come along to the Long Furlong Drive church to sing between 6pm and 7.30pm and stay behind for mince pies, shortbread and hot drinks.

Contact Gideon Reuben on 01753 524596 or Tony Wernham on 01753 522539 for more information.

COOKHAM: A collection in aid of Thames Hospice will be at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday.

It will be part of the Advent Carols by Candlelight service held at the Church Gate building.

The evening will start at 6.30pm.

MARLOW: There will be the sound of sleigh bells in Marlow as 2,500 keen as mustard Santas take to the streets for the town’s 13th annual Santa’s Fun Run.

The event is due to start at 9.30am, with warm-ups from 8.50am led by Paralympian Naomi Riches.

Last year’s 5km race, which is organised by the Rotary clubs of Marlow, raised more than £35,000 for a host of charities and good causes.

Visit www.santasfunrun.org to find out more.

WINDSOR: Hundreds of chihuahuas and their owners are expected to gather at Windsor Racecourse for a festival dedicated to the tiny dogs.

The event will feature activities including a Santa paws grotto and a ‘Chi Idol’ talent show, as well as Christmas market stalls.

It is being held in aid of Chihuahua Rescue UK which aims to find a home for Chihuahuas in need of a second chance.

The festival is taking place on Sunday.