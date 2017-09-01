Fri, 01
Fire crew attends car accident in Windsor

Firefighters from Slough delivered first aid to a woman after the Mercedes she was in ended up on its side.

They attended the incident in Dedworth Road in Windsor and made the scene safe at about 9.30am today.

The 43-year-old was taken to Wexham Park Hospital as a precaution.

