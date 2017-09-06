The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Firefighters attend car accident in Farnham Royal

A mother was taken to hospital after the car she was in collided with a wall in Farnham Royal.

Firefighters from Slough attended the incident at 3.55pm today and made the scene in Bishops Orchard safe.

4.) Jail for reckless driver who spat blood in officer’s face during arrest

A 27-year-old man who spat blood in the face of a police officer after being stopped for crashing into three parked cars has been jailed.

Ashley Canavan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, one count of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and one count of assaulting a constable at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

3.) Council to take back control of bin collections and street cleaning in December

Only three months remain until Slough Borough Council takes back control of its environmental services.

From Friday, December 1, the borough’s environmental services will no longer be contracted-out and will be brought back in-house and run and staffed by the council.

2.) Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher gets two-year ban for drink-driving in Eton

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher ‘had no idea’ she was three times over the drink-drive limit after being caught by police the morning after a drinking session with friends.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was banned from driving for two years and told to complete 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to the offence at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

1.) Seven-year-old who applied for job at Legoland gets hired for the day

A seven-year-old boy who told Legoland he was ‘the man for the job’ when the theme park advertised for a model maker was given a day of work experience at the Windsor resort.

Stanley Bolland submitted a hand-written application with a CV which included plenty of experience and hiding his Lego ‘so his brother can’t get it’.