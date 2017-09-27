The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Court date set for man charged with Colnbrook burglary

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Colnbrook.

Colin Kennedy, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with a burglary at a property in Sherborne Close at about 9am on Wednesday, September 20.

4.) Police reach settlement with family of Habib 'Paps' Ullah over 39-year-old's death

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has apologised for the death of a 39-year-old man from Slough who died after a drugs search in 2008.

Habib 'Paps' Ullah, of Arborfield Close, suffered a cardiac arrest and died on July 3 following a stop and search at a residential car park in Sharrow Vale, High Wycombe.

3.) In pictures: Windsor Half Marathon 2017

A milestone year for the Windsor Half Marathon could prove to be the next big step for the event.

With Windsor Castle looming large in the background, about 4,700 runners lined up on The Long Walk yesterday (Sunday) for the 35th edition of the 13.1-mile race.

2.) 1705 Restaurant & Bar launched in Old Windsor

The signature dish of a new restaurant will be Buccleuch steak.

The 1705 Restaurant & Bar at the Beaumont Estate hotel in Old Windsor opened its doors last week. As well as the steak, expertly reared and hung by Scottish farmers, diners can also sample ham hock and pea terrine, lamb double cutlets and chargrilled tiger prawn linguine.

1.) Police appeal after Slough mugging

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman in her sixties was robbed in broad daylight in Slough.

Thames Valley Police have released an E-fit of a man they are seeking in connection with the attack, which left the victim shaken but otherwise uninjured.