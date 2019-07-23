Grundon’s celebrates 90th anniversary with Giffords Circus

Grundon waste management service celebrated its 90th anniversary by teaming up with Giffords Circus for a weekend of performances under the Big Top in Windsor.

Neil Grundon, now deputy chairman of the Grundon family business, has been friends with Giffords Circus founder Nell Gifford for more than 30 years.

Neil said: “I have watched Nell’s career skyrocket, anyone who has a dream and can bring it to fruition in the way she has done is a great inspiration and she is an incredible person.

“We wanted to celebrate our anniversary and to say a big thank you to our employees, our customers, suppliers and partners and we also wanted to make it a family affair. Everyone has memories of the circus and we couldn’t think of a better way to bring all the generations together – this weekend was everything we wanted to achieve and more.”

“All the audiences over the weekend were incredibly enthusiastic and we had a lot of fun dancing with the various Grundon teams and family in the ring at the end of the show!”

More than 2,000 people attended six performances over the weekend and had the opportunity to view some of Grundon’s vintage vehicles alongside the latest additions to its CarbonNeutral® fleet.

Norman Grundon, chairman of Grundon’s, also signed copies of his book, The Road from Sand & Gravel, which is raising funds for Child Bereavement UK.