Robber jailed for 'frightening' crimes in Windsor and Slough

A robber has been jailed for using an imitation firearm in a series of 'frightening' crimes in Windsor and Slough.

Dominik Sikorski, aged 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and four months at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of robbery, one charge of theft from a shop and fraud by false representation and two counts each of attempted robbery and having an imitation firearm with intent.

In the first incident, on March 6, Sikorski entered a business in Dedworth Road, Windsor, pointed the imitation firearm at members of staff and took cash from a till before fleeing the scene.

On March 8, Sikorski stole 'high-value' jewellery from a property in Windsor High Street, before selling it in exchange for cash in a store in Slough. The jewellery has now been recovered.

On the same day, Sikorski entered two more businesses in Manor Farm Close and St Leonards Road, pointing the weapon at staff again, but did not take anything.

There were no injuries in any of the three incidents.

Investigating officer, DC Manminder Purewal said: “These incidents were extremely frightening and distressing for the victims, who had a firearm pointed at them by Sikorski.

“This investigation was a long and complex one, and I am pleased that Sikorski has been brought to justice.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behaviour and it will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.

“We will always conduct thorough investigations following incidents of this nature and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute and to thank the victims in these incidents for assisting with our investigation.”