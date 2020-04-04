Lorry crash closes section of M4 motorway

11:07AM, Saturday 04 April 2020
A collision involving two lorries closed the M4 motorway in both directions between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 for Slough-Windsor last night.
The incident left one lorry driver needing to be rescued from his vehicle.
A crew from Langley, two crews from Slough, a heavy rescue unit from Reading, used for articulated lorries, attended the scene from about 8.30pm-12am.
There were also ambulances, and an air ambulance in attendance.
The driver who was cut from his lorry was taken to hospital.
