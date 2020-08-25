Yellow warning for wind in Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind covering Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough.

The warning is in place from today (Tuesday) until Wednesday and warns residents to expect strong winds and gales with some disruption to transport possible.

Gusts of winds are likely to exceed 50mph in 'quite a few places' with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts over 60mph.

Bus and train services may be affected with journeys taking longer and there could be delays for high-sided vehicles exposed on routes and bridges.

There may also be a short loss of power.

The warning states: "A spell of strong winds is likely to develop across the southwest of England and Wales on Tuesday morning, before spreading east across other parts of England and Wales overnight, clearing into the North Sea on Wednesday.

"Whilst not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August and they will be accompanied by some heavy rain in places, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.