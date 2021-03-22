Iver woman charged for drug offences in Windsor

A woman from Iver has been charged with a number of drug supply offences.

Nicola Hollier, aged 32, of Langley Park Road was charged on Thursday (March 18) with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, plus two counts of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property - namely a quantity of cash.

The charges are in connection with incidents on the A308 in Braywick on March 17 this year and Bulkeley Avenue in Windsor on September 16 last year.

Hollier appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on April 19.