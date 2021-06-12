Berkshire and South Bucks residents recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

12:36PM, Saturday 12 June 2021
The Queen has recognised people in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire in Her Majesty's Birthday Honours 2021.
Today (Saturday) marks the Monarch's official birthday and has seen people up and down the country recognised for their work during the pandemic.
Below is a list of the people on the Advertiser's patch in Berkshire and South Bucks who were given an accolade.
In Berkshire:
In Bucks:
Representatives from Thames Valley Police (TVP) were also recognised in the list:
Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell said: “I am delighted to see four Thames Valley Police officers and staff recognised for their service to policing in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.
“These awards highlight their commitment and hard work to protect and keep our communities safe and they should be rightly proud of their achievements.
“I offer congratulations on behalf of all their Thames Valley Police colleagues and our partners.”
The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Kent, viewed a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle today to mark her official birthday.
The parade, which was scaled back to conform to COVID restrictions, was held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards were trooped.
Her Majesty is due to meet Joe Biden, President of the United States, tomorrow (Sunday).
