Public notices: Resurfacing works planned for Windsor

Temporary road closures are planned across the Royal Borough from next month so resurfacing works can be carried out.

The Royal Borough has given notice that resurfacing will be taking place at 19 different locations.

These locations include:

B376 Welley Road, Wraysbury, from its junction with Hill View Road northward to the southern boundary of property 62 Wraysbury Road.

B376 Wraysbury Road, Staines, from its junction with Heron Lake Road eastward to the eastern boundary of property 62 Wraysbury Road.

Elizabeth Gardens, Ascot, for its entire length.

Spring Gardens, Ascot, for its entire length.

Chanctonbury Drive, Sunningdale, for its entire length.

B3022 Slough Road, Eton, from its junction with A332 Slough Road roundabout southward for approximately 40 metres.

B470 London Road, Datchet, from eastern boundary of property 40 London Road eastward to the western boundary of property 52 London Road

B3026 Eton Road, Datchet, from its junction with Eton Close northward for approximately 250 metres.

Green Lane, Windsor, for its entire length.

Roycroft, Windsor, for its entire length.

Clewer Hill Road, Windsor, from its junction with B3022 Winkfield Road to its junction with Perrycroft.

The order will come into effect on July 12 but the exact dates for each closure have not yet been announced.

Work must be completed within 18 months of the order taking effect.

An application has been made to Slough Borough Council for a premises licence at the Rose and Crown pub in Slough High Street.

The applicant, Mr Dharmender Singh Bhatia, is seeking permission for the venue to be allowed to serve alcohol and play recorded music from 11am until midnight, Sunday to Thursday.

On Fridays and Saturdays the pub could keep serving until 1am if the council approves the application.

