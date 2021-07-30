Public notices: Outline plans for major development in Wraysbury

This week’s public notices contain information on the refurbishment of a Grade II listed building in Ascot to provide apartments, while a road in Eton Wick will be closed for a working week at the beginning of August.

There is also information on outline plans for a major development in Wraysbury.

Planning

An application has been received by the council to change the use of and refurbish a Grade II listed building in Ascot.

Applicants want consent to alter Silwood Manor and its attached stables, in London Road, from its existing educational use to residential, to provide 21 apartments. These would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.

Developers also want to demolish some existing outbuildings to build 13 new houses within the Silwood Park grounds, comprising of nine two-bed terraced houses, one three-bed detached home and two two-bed apartments.

The application has been submitted by Beechcroft Developments Ltd, with 72 parking spaces also set to be proposed for the site. Applicants add that they want to ‘retain and refurbish’ the nearby Silwood Lodge.

Over in Wraysbury, an outline planning application has been submitted to build 32 new homes.

The application – from OSB Ltd – only considers the access and layout at this stage, with all other matters reserved, for land at 19 Old Ferry Drive.

The homes would comprise of 14 two-storey affordable retirement living units, four two-storey detached homes, and 14 two-storey semi-detached homes.

Applicants want to revise the pedestrian and vehicular access and introduce a local business community hub and children’s play area following the removal of existing structures.

Meanwhile, a Windsor hotel is seeking permission from the council to build a new rear outdoor seating area.

Mercure Castle Hotel, located in High Street, wants the Royal Borough to approve its plans for the area, which would see entrance gates, decking, steps, an access ramp and handrails included.

Traffic and travel

A road in Eton Wick will be closed for a working week while the council carries out gas works.

The Royal Borough council will be imposing the road closure order for Victoria Road, from its junction with Princes Close westward to the eastern boundary of a property known as No 49 Victoria Road.

This closure will be in operation from 8am on Monday until 5pm on Friday, August 6.

The diversion route for vehicles affected by these works is via Princes Close, B3026 Eton Wick Road and Victoria Road.

Over in Slough, Banbury Avenue will be closed over the weekend for the majority of August as the council undertakes works on the road.

A road closure order will come into operation at 6am on Friday, August 6 with all works expected to be completed by 11pm on Sunday, August 29.

The road will be closed between these times on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the above dates.

While the order is in operation, vehicles will be banned from passing through Banbury Avenue from 709 Banbury Avenue to 717 Banbury Avenue.

The council says that diversions will be clearly signed.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.