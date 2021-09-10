Public notices: Drivers reminded of overnight Datchet road closure

This week’s public notices contain information on road closures in Slough and Datchet, as well as an application from a Slough shop to serve alcohol.

Traffic and travel

Drivers are reminded that part of a Datchet road will close overnight next week, as level crossing maintenance is carried out there.

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along Queen’s Road between its junctions with the B376 The Green and Queensmead.

The order will be in place overnight between 11.30pm on Monday until 5.30am on Tuesday, September 14.

The purpose of the closure is to facilitate level crossing works in the road being undertaken by Centurion, on behalf of Network Rail.

An alternative route for drivers will be via the B470 High Street, and the B470 Windsor Road.

Elsewhere, Slough Borough Council (SBC) will be closing a road in the town during the day next month, so it can carry out works.

This will prohibit any traffic from passing through Park Lane, from 36 Park Lane to 42 Park Lane.

The closure order will come into force at 8am on Saturday, October 2, with works expected to last until 4pm later that day.

The council says that an alternative route will be available while the closure is in force, with diversion signs at the locations.

Licencing

A shop in Slough has applied to SBC to allow customers to buy alcohol at the store.

Getir UK Limited, which is based in Yeovil Road, is seeking a sale of alcohol by retail licence from the local authority, on a 24/7 basis, Monday to Sunday.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.