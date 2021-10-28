Grundon Waste set to convert two vehicles from diesel to electric

Grundon Waste Management is set to invest £600,000 in converting two of its existing collection trucks from diesel to electric within the next few months.

The Colnbrook-based company partnered with Refuse Vehicle Solutions (RVS) to carry out a series of test collections in and around Slough, Windsor and London.

The vehicle clocked up more than 150km in a day. As well as powering the vehicle on the road, the battery drives all the hydraulic and compulsion systems for bin lifts and collections.

After proving that the electric vehicle was capable of operating a full day on one charge, the company has ‘confidence’ to retrofit the technology on two of its vehicles.

The hope is that customers will see a difference in noise levels, as well as the company improving its carbon emissions.

The all-electric vehicles are expected to be especially popular with city-centre businesses and local authorities.

The work to retrofit the first of Grundon’s collection vehicles is expected to begin before the end of 2021.