Witness appeal over reports of man exposing himself in Windsor car park

An appeal for witnesses has been launched following multiple reports of a man exposing himself around Home Park car park in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police said it has received four complaints of a man exposing and inappropriately touching himself on two different days this month.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 4.40pm and 5.40pm on Wednesday, November 10 and 4.45pm on Tuesday, November 16.

A 49-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of exposure and released on bail.

Any witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210520705.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.