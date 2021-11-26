Public notices: Old Windsor and Slough roads set to close

This week’s public notices contain information on a road closure in Old Windsor for a parish council Christmas event, and the closure of a Slough service road during a working week in December.

Traffic and travel

A road in Slough will be closed to drivers during a working week next month due to the council carrying out essential maintenance works.

Traffic will not be allowed to travel through Bath Road Service Road South, from its junction with

Westgate Retail Park to 225 Bath Road Service Road South.

The closure shall come into operation at 12:01am on Monday, December 6 and are expected to be completed by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 12.

An alternative route will be available for use while the closure order is in force and diversions will be signed at the location. Access will also be maintained for all residents and businesses.

Meanwhile, a road in Old Windsor is due to be shut by the Royal Borough due to a planned Christmas event which is taking place there.

Traffic will be prohibited proceeding along or waiting on either side of St. Luke’s Road from its junction with St. Peter’s Road, northwards for a distance of approximately 60 metres.

The alternative route for northbound vehicles affected by the order is via the B3021 St. Lukes Road and the A308 Straight Road.

The purpose of the road closure is because of a Parish Council Christmas Community Event, which will shut the route from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday, December 12.

Those requesting more information on this disruption should contact John Lee, Old Windsor Parish Council clerk, on 01753 868842 or clerk@owpc.co.uk

Licencing

An adult venue in Slough has applied to the borough council for a Sex Establishment Licence.

The Flags, located at 43 Church Street, is seeking for a granting, renewal, transfer or variation of the licence.

The application has been put foward by Dawn Groom on behalf of the entertainment venue.

Any person wishing to make objections or representations to the application should do so in writing to: Licensing Team, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough, SL1 1JL, within 28 days of this notice.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.