MPs respond to Boris Johnson party revelations

The MPs for Slough and Windsor have given their verdicts on Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he admitted attending a social gathering at Number 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The Conservative MP came under fire after details emerged of an event organised on May 20, 2020, where Downing Street staff were told to ‘bring your own booze’.

Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday and told the House of Commons: “I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.

“I have learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility.”

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP said he ‘believed implicitly’ he had been attending a work event.

The Express contacted MPs in Slough, Windsor, Maidenhead and Beaconsfield for their response to the latest revelations.

Adam Afriyie, MP for Windsor, said: “People are rightly concerned about all the rumours about parties and the Prime Minister was right to explain and apologise.

“We must now wait for the report into the facts of what actually happened.

“He has done wonders for this country with our vaccine rollout and keeping people in work and he has my full support in levelling up our country.”

Labour MP for Slough, Tan Dhesi, said he was appalled by the latest revelations from the Prime Minister and called on him to resign.

Mr Dhesi told the Express: “I could not be by the bedside of my dying grandmother in hospital and thousands of people across the country could not say goodbye to dying loved ones and made huge personal sacrifices, as they were diligently following the rules.

“His actions are hurtful to us all.”

The offices of Theresa May and Joy Morrissey had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.