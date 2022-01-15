Appeal launched after Windsor collision involving police vehicle

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a collision involving a police vehicle in Windsor yesterday (Friday).

The incident happened just after 3.30pm when the driver of an unmarked Thames Valley Police (TVP) roads policing vehicle, a grey Volvo, was responding to an incident on blue lights and sirens when it was in collision with a dark-coloured Mercedes on King Edward VII Avenue.

As a result, the police vehicle rolled down an embankment and was in collision with three other vehicles parked in a car park.

The male drivers of the police vehicle and the Mercedes, plus the female passenger in the police unit, all suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

They have all since been discharged.

Inspector Sarah Bartlett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving on King Edward VII Avenue at around the time of yesterday’s collision to please check dash-cam footage and contact us on 101 or online, if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.”

“I would also ask anybody who witnessed the collision, but has not yet spoken to police, to please get in touch with us, quoting reference number 43220019525.”