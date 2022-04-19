Appeal for witnesses over Dedworth churchyard attack

A teenager from Slough has been arrested in connection with an attack at a churchyard in Dedworth.

Police said a witness saw three men arguing in All Saints Churchyard, Dedworth Road, at 1.20pm on Saturday, April 16.

The witness said one of the men fell to the floor after being punched in the face.

The victim left the scene before police arrived.

A 16-year-old boy from Slough was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Sergeant Will Gilbert, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I would like to appeal to the victim of this assault to come forward so we can check they are OK.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220163743.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk.