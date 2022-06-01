SITE INDEX

    Full list of road closures in Windsor and Slough for Platinum Jubilee

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across Windsor, Slough and the surrounding areas, bringing with them a series of road closures. 

    Earlier this year, councils in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire opened applications for residents to temporarily close their roads to allow a street party to take place safely.

    Below, in alphabetical order, is a list of all the road closures listed on one.network planned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend:

    Ascot

    • Beech Hill Road, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm
    • Coworth Road, Sunday, June 5, 2pm to 8pm
    • Woodend Drive, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm

    Slough

    • Sutton Avenue, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm
    • Alvista Avenue, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 10am on Sunday, June 5

    Windsor

    • Andermans, Saturday, June 4, 12pm to 10pm
    • Bexley Street, Friday, June 3, 12am to 9pm
    • Bourne Avenue, Friday, June 3, 8am to 10pm
    • Devereux Road, Saturday, June 4, 9am to 10pm
    • Gordon Road, Saturday, June 4, 11am to 7pm
    • Haslemere Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 5pm
    • High Street, Saturday, June 4, 7am to 9pm
    • Illingworth, Friday, June 3, 12pm to 9pm
    • Knights Close, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm
    • Queens Road, Sunday, June 5, 9am to 8pm
    • York Avenue, Sunday, June 5, 2.30pm to 9.30pm
    • York Road, Friday, June 3, 7am to 10pm

    For a full list of closures in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas, click here.

