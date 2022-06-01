Full list of road closures in Windsor and Slough for Platinum Jubilee

More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across Windsor, Slough and the surrounding areas, bringing with them a series of road closures.

Earlier this year, councils in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire opened applications for residents to temporarily close their roads to allow a street party to take place safely.

Below, in alphabetical order, is a list of all the road closures listed on one.network planned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend:

Ascot

Beech Hill Road, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm

Coworth Road, Sunday, June 5, 2pm to 8pm

Woodend Drive, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm

Slough

Sutton Avenue, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm

Alvista Avenue, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 10am on Sunday, June 5

Windsor

Andermans, Saturday, June 4, 12pm to 10pm

Bexley Street, Friday, June 3, 12am to 9pm

Bourne Avenue, Friday, June 3, 8am to 10pm

Devereux Road, Saturday, June 4, 9am to 10pm

Gordon Road, Saturday, June 4, 11am to 7pm

Haslemere Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 5pm

High Street, Saturday, June 4, 7am to 9pm

Illingworth, Friday, June 3, 12pm to 9pm

Knights Close, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 8pm

Queens Road, Sunday, June 5, 9am to 8pm

York Avenue, Sunday, June 5, 2.30pm to 9.30pm

York Road, Friday, June 3, 7am to 10pm

