Full list of road closures in Windsor and Slough for Platinum Jubilee

12:40PM, Wednesday 01 June 2022
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across Windsor, Slough and the surrounding areas, bringing with them a series of road closures.
Earlier this year, councils in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire opened applications for residents to temporarily close their roads to allow a street party to take place safely.
Below, in alphabetical order, is a list of all the road closures listed on one.network planned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend:
Ascot
Slough
Windsor
For a full list of closures in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas, click here.
