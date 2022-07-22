Public notices: Road closures planned in Windsor and Wraysbury

This week’s public notices include details on a number of road closures in Windsor and Wraysbury.

Traffic

A section of Hatch Lane in Windsor is set to close for almost two weeks.

Works are planned on new water and gas connections on the road from Monday, July 25 to Friday, August 5.

The road will be shut from its junction with Gordon Road to its junction with Firs Avenue while works are completed.

A diversion route will be available for drivers via Hatch Lane, Clewer Hill Road, Kentons Lane, Dedworth Road and Hatch Lane.

A section of Green Lane in Windsor will be closed to drivers for more than five hours on Thursday, July 28.

The road will be shut from its junction with Clewer Avenue and Imperial Road to its junction with Clewer New Town from 9am until 3.30pm.

The closure is in place so carriageway patching can be carried out by council contractors.

No diversion route will be available.

The B376 Staines Road in Wraysbury is set to partially close in a southbound direction on selected dates in August.

The road will close from its junction with Magna Carta Lane for 630 metres in a southbound direction.

The closure will be in place from 9.30am until 3pm on Monday, August 8.

Further closures are planned from 9pm on Tuesday, August 9 to 6am the following morning.

The closures have been authorised so works can take place on new power connections on the road.

Click here to view this week's public notices.