Slough man sentenced for drug offences in Windsor

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police (TVP) a man has been sentenced for drug supply in Windsor.

Timo Marecha, 23, of Wexham Road in Slough was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years on Friday, July 29 at Reading Crown Court.

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

He is also subject to a tagged curfew for four months.

At an earlier hearing Marecha pleases guilty to one count each of acquire/use/possess criminal property and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, crack cocaine.

On September 8 2020, Marecha was seen by officers in Vansittart Road in Windsor.

During a stop and search, officers found 20 wraps of crack cocaine in his possession, as well as a large quantity of cash, scales and two mobile phones.

One of the phones had messages concerned with drug supply.

Marecha was subsequently arrested and charged on March 16 this year.

Investigating officer, PC Tom Hughes-Parry, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased that Marecha has been convicted and sentenced for this crime.

“Drug supply can result in exploitation, money laundering and life-changing addictions – this will not be tolerated in our local communities and Thames Valley Police are committed to a zero tolerance approach to class A drug supply.”