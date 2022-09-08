Live updates as nation mourns the death of the Queen

Tributes have been pouring in across East Berkshire and South Bucks following the death of Her Majesty the Queen aged 96.

The long-serving monarch passed away this afternoon (Thursday) at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Royal Family said.

Tributes have been pouring in across the area from the Royal Borough and Slough following the news.

8.47pm:

Throngs of people showing up to pay their respects to the Queen, may she rest I peace. pic.twitter.com/qyiI5kBlBu — Adrian Williams (@AdrianW_BM) September 8, 2022

8.45pm:

Our reporter Adrian Williams is outside Windsor Castle, where crowds have gathered to pay their respects to the Queen.

It's a calm but sombre atmosphere at Windsor Castle - many have come just to lay some flowers and take a moment to remember. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/W5avpE40w5 — Adrian Williams (@AdrianW_BM) September 8, 2022

8.35pm:

Rail strikes which were due to take place next week have been called off as a mark of respect.

In a statement, the RMT union said: "RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

"The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."

8.32pm:

The mayor of Slough, Councillor Dilbagh Parmar, said he is 'deeply saddened' to hear about the death of Her Majesty.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the council's headquarters in Windsor Road.

Statement from the Mayor of Slough, Councillor Dilbagh Parmar on the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/PsecljGc93 — Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) September 8, 2022

8.29pm:

Slough MP Tan Dhesi said in a tribute that the Queen carried out 70 years of selfless dedication, duty and devotion to our country and beyond'.

On this incredibly sad day, my thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.



With over 70 years of selfless dedication, duty and devotion to our country and beyond, Queen Elizabeth II has indeed been inspirational and a beacon for public service.



May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/iPVyDGfsPJ — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) September 8, 2022

8.26pm:

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has tweeted to say it is extending its thoughts to the Royal Family at this sad time.

Meanwhile, sports teams across the area including Maidenhead United FC have issued their condolences.

It is with great sadness we learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of RBFRS and Royal Berkshire Fire Authority, we would like to extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/xNWPPpxkyb — Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Our condolences and thoughts are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning. https://t.co/CosoWZRIb3 — Maidenhead United (@MUFCYorkRoad) September 8, 2022

8.06pm:

The Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, John Campbell, has released the following statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learned this evening (8/9) of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history and Thames Valley Police has had the privilege of protecting The Queen whilst in residence at Windsor Castle.

“Moreover the Force has a long and proud history of policing Royal events from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony, The Queen’s 90th birthday, Jubilee celebrations, and the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

“On behalf of the whole of Thames Valley Police, I offer our deepest condolences to all of the Royal Family and members of the Royal Household.

“It has been the Force’s honour to serve Her Majesty.”

8.02pm:

Legoland Windsor Resort has announced it will be closed tomorrow as a mark of respect.

7.54pm:

One of the Queen's final public engagements was a visit to Thames Hospice in Bray. The Hospice has released the following tribute to Her Majesty.

All of us at Thames Hospice are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.



We are incredibly proud of The Queen’s long-held association with our charity since we first opened in 1987.



Our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/kmBWKhm1PV — Thames Hospice (@thameshospice) September 8, 2022

7.48pm:

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has issued the following tribute to Her Majesty:

There is nobody that our constituency, country, Commonwealth and world will miss more than Her Majesty the Queen. She embodied constancy in a changing world. It is the end of a significant era in our history. My thoughts are with her family @RoyalFamily #HRHTheQueen — Adam Afriyie (@AdamAfriyie) September 8, 2022

7.45pm:

Cllr Dev Dhillon, chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “It is with great sadness that Buckinghamshire Council hears of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deep condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the residents of Buckinghamshire.

“Her Majesty’s reign witnessed many milestones in the history of this country and the Commonwealth and more changes in the way we live our lives than any previous reign. We express gratitude for Her Majesty’s life of dedication and service to the British people.”

7.28pm:

The Queen has been present at a number of events and ceremonies across the Royal Borough and Slough during her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

We've compiled a gallery of our favourite shots from the monarch's visits, many of which she carried out during her later years despite mobility problems.

Her last public engagement was at Thames Hospice in Bray, where she officially opened the facility back in July.

7.22pm:

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has been issuing a statement outside Downing Street during the past few minutes.

She said Her Majesty leaves a 'great legacy'.

"Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III," PM Truss said.

"With the King's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together.

"We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long."

7.21pm:

The leader of the Royal Borough, councillor Andrew Johnson, has issued a statement.

"The death of Her Majesty The Queen represents a very sad day in the history of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead," he said.

"She was much loved and respected as a patron to many local charities and organisations. Her commitment to Windsor was unwavering and her presence at local events such as Royal Ascot and The Royal Windsor Horse Show will be missed.



“On behalf of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, we would like to offer our sincere condolences to The Royal Family at this very difficult time.”

Royal Borough mayor Cllr Christine Bateson added: "The Queen was committed to carrying out her public duties with a lot of time and attention in Windsor for which we are truly grateful.

"She will be sorely missed. I offer my sincere sympathies to the Royal Family at this very sad time.”

Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Mayor of the Royal Borough has shared her condolences. https://t.co/LvvveYAfQA. pic.twitter.com/C0SoQvZgnw — RBWM (@RBWM) September 8, 2022

7.13pm:

His Majesty the King has issued the following statement following the death of his mother today:

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

7pm:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died aged 96.

She passed away peacefully this afternoon (Thursday) at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with her son Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, ascending the throne as King Charles III.

Read our obituary here.