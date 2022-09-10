  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Community, schools and businesses say fond farewell to Queen

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    11:50AM, Saturday 10 September 2022

    Celebrities, community groups, and businesses say fond farewell to Queen

    The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh celebrate her 90th Birthday in 2016 with on a walkabout in Windsor

    Celebrities, charities, community groups and businesses in East Berks and South Bucks have joined in the chorus of grief and fond memories for the Queen.

    More tributes are expected to follow.

    Berkshire Scouts:

    At Eton College on Friday morning, the whole school gathered in School Yard to 'reflect with gratitude' on the Queen's 'extraordinary service' to the UK and Commonwealth.

    Former EastEnders actor and Thames Hospice ambassador Ross Kemp said the Queen has been 'a steady hand, guiding our country through its ups and downs.

    "She dedicated her life to the service of her people as she promised," he said.

     

    The Queen was a patron of the trust that maintains the historic Theatre Royal Windsor - and as such, the theatre has made a long tribute.

    "As anyone who has visited the Theatre Royal Windsor Will be aware, out theatre stands in the shadow of Windsor Castle and as such we have a daily reminder of the Royal Familiy's impact on our town and country.

    "As both a Princess and later our Queen, Her Majesty visited out theatre on a number of occasions. We are forever grateful for her patronage and the warmth of her support."

    As a mark of respect, there will be a minute's silence held prior to each performance, as well as the playing of the National Anthem, at the theatre during the period of mourning.

    Alexander Devine is a children's hospice in Maidenhead. Its CEO Fiona Devine, said:

    "We join the nation in mourning the profound loss of our extraordinary Queen and remembering her outstanding public service over the last 70 years, particularly her tireless support of so many charities. She was a constant and comfort in an ever changing world.”

    Councillor Ken Elvin, chairman of Bray Parish Council:

    “It is with great sadness that Bray Parish Council has learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

    "I hope everyone within Bray Parish will join me in extending our sincere condolences to the whole Royal Family at this very sad time”.

    A Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available at Bray Parish Council Office between the hours of 9.30-12.30.

    Thames Valley Adventure Playground in Taplow, which creates a safe place for fun activities for those with disabilities and special needs:

    On their websites, the parish and town councils of Cookham, White Waltham, Waltham St Lawrence, Hurley, Cox Green, Bisham, Datchet, Eton, Horton, Old Windsor, Sunningdale, Sunninghill & Ascot and Wraysbury have also all given over their home pages to respects to the Queen.

    The Dash Charity in Slough, which supports victims of domestic abuse:

    The Queen was a patron of the school LVS Ascot (Licensed Victuallers' School). They said:

    "We at the Licensed trade Charity and the LVS Schools are saddened by news of the death of our schools’ patron, Her Majesty the Queen, today Thursday 8th September 2022. Her Majesty the Queen was a much loved and valued patron of the LVS family of schools for 70 years.

    The Queen was also patron of St George's School and St George's Chapel.

    The school said:
     
    "Her Majesty The Queen has been the patron of St George's School throughout her reign. We join people around the world in mourning.

    "We give thanks to the extraordinary support and interest Her Majesty showed in our school. She will be forever an inspiration to our community."

    Businesses, too, have paid their respects.

    The Alma Public House in Windsor is one of the small businesses in the area to pay tribute to the Queen on the news of her death.

    "As a team, we wish to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family," they wrote.

    The pub also announced it will postpone its live performances out of respect.

    It will be showing the televised events that honour the Queen's memory.

    Windsor

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved