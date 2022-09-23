Public notices: New Slough homes and Windsor road closure

This week’s public notices contain information on plans for new homes in Slough, and overnight closures on a Windsor road.

Planning

10 three-bedroom family homes are proposed to be built at 15 Upton Park.

Applicant John Shakeshaft also wants to build 20 car parking spaces. No affordable housing is proposed.

Five properties will be accessed via the street and five off rear mews.

Search for reference P/09806/002 on Slough Borough Council's planning portal for more.

Traffic and travel

A Windsor town centre road will close overnight for four nights next week as sewer cleaning works take place on the route.

Drivers will not be able to travel along St Leonard’s Road (pictured) from its junction with the A308 Osborne Road northwards to No. 76 St Leonard’s Road, a distance of 25 metres.

The purpose of the closure is due to sewer cleaning works on the road, which could result in danger to the public.

A diversion route for vehicles affected by the works will be clearly signed via St Leonards Road, St Marks Road, Alma Road and the A308 Osborne Road.

The closure order will be in operation each night between 10pm and 5.30am from Monday, September 26 until Thursday, September 29.

