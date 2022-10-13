Slough drug supplier jailed after police witness deal in Windsor

A drug dealer from Slough who was caught with £3,500 of class A drugs in Windsor has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years.

Zakariya Rahman, 22, of Griffin Close, Slough, was sentenced in Reading Crown Court on Thursday, October 6 after pleading guilty.

It comes after police officers witnessed Rahman conducting what appeared to be a drug deal in Ward Royal on July 10 this year.

He was arrested and found to be in possession of class A drugs, valued at £3,500, £1,026 in cash and two mobile phones.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug – namely crack cocaine and heroin – one count each of possession of a controlled class B drug – namely cannabis – and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hughes-Parry, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased to see that Rahman has been convicted for this crime and faces a substantial prison sentence.

“This was a proactive stop and he was charged and remanded within 24 hours, being sent straight to prison.

“Drug supply can result in exploitation, money laundering and life-changing addictions – this will not be tolerated on our patch and Thames Valley Police is committed to a zero-tolerance approach to class A drug supply.

“If you have information of drug dealing in your area, please call 101 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”