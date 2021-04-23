Police searching for wanted man from Wraysbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to track down a wanted man from Wraysbury.

Alfred Ball, 46, is wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build.

Police added he is bald with dark thinning hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his left eyebrow and a scar on his right elbow.

He also wears a gold chain.

Ball is known to spend time in Slough, Wraysbury, Iver, Staines and Kent.

Investigating officer, PC Reece Sylvester, based at Maidenhead police station, said: ““I am appealing to anybody who knows of Ball’s whereabouts to contact police.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately or if you have information as to where he may be please call 101, quoting reference number 43200365350.

“You can also make a report anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111or via their website.”