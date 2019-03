Slough residents fed up with poor judgements

It’s fair to say that confidence in politicians is at an all-time low and trying to hold Slough Labour council to account over the last few weeks has confirmed for me that the Slough voters have every right to be unhappy.

In a poll conducted by BMG this month, it was found that less than a quarter of voters felt that their MPs were loyal to their own electorate and nation.

This is devastating but when I look at the picture in Slough, I can see why voters like me feel this way.

Constituents reading this letters page will have seen how Labour councillors have twisted words to hide inconvenient facts by using clever language.

When will they realise that the voter is fed up with this double speak, and fed up with poor judgements which are behind such trickery?

Councillor Preston was compelled to admit that Slough Borough Council (SBC) has no grounds for taking credit either for funding local schools nor for the results of its grammar schools and academies which are responsible for these results, both of which Corbyn’s Labour have opposed in their manifesto commitments.

Last week Slough residents received their annual council tax bills, and council leader James Swindlehurst again seeks to claim credit for school results which have nothing to do with SBC, neither funding nor attainment.

It’s the same poor judgement which thinks that it’s ok for Labour MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi to continue as Kent councillor with an allowance of almost £13,000, and also be paid £77,000 to be the full-time Slough MP.

It’s not possible, (nor acceptable) for our MP to spend two days per week serving Kent while being paid to serve Slough for the same two days.

It must be exhausting to fulfil these obligations, not to mention the 10-15 hours per month consultancy work for which a further annual payment of £3,000 is made.

At best this is poor judgement and again we must ask if Labour really want the best for the residents of Slough, or for themselves?

Despite repeated questions, Labour councillors have refused to justify the move to new council offices at a cost to residents of over £40million.

Isn’t it poor judgement for SBC to be rehousing themselves in plush new offices, while our council tenants continue to see rises in bills accompanied with slashed tenant services?

A canvass of residents in Kedermister has already revealed to me that many of our elderly tenants feel so neglected by the council that it’s difficult to believe that we live in 21st century Britain.

And meanwhile with the long-term ongoing problem with Ryvers School parking, it seems that Councillor Brooker has ‘kicked the can down the road’ by merely raising the kerb on Trelawney Avenue so that parents can no longer park even on the grass verge.

The predictable impact is that even more nearby roads have become congested and dangerous, to the great annoyance of both residents and parents.

As I emphasised previously, poor judgement or Labour’s policy of doing everything BUT solving the problems of Slough residents, can never give us the solutions we need.

Time for better judgement, time for a change.

MEENA SHARMA

Conservative candidate for Langley Kedermister

Strategy encourages greener ways to travel

I am sorry to say that Dexter Smith (Viewpoint, March 8) does not understand Labour’s transport strategy.

So let me give you a little lesson in transport.

I am well qualified to do this having worked in the bus industry for 37 years, the last 15 as a transport manager.

I am also professionally qualified being a chartered member of the Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Labour’s transport strategy is to encourage people to walk and ride a bike on short journeys. To do this we need to make it safer and provide cycle lanes and decent footpaths.

I am not in the slightest bit bothered if this adds five minutes to a car users’ journey, especially if most of those cars have just one person in them.

The Labour Party is also trying to encourage bus use by providing bus lanes that will speed buses past all the cars with just one person in them. This will make buses more reliable and encourage more people to use them.

Modern buses are now all low floor and this makes it easier for disabled people to use them and they also all have wheelchair ramps.

As for building flats without parking spaces, I would point out that soon the Elizabeth Line will be running into London at tube-like frequencies so why do you need a car?

I am 60 and when I am in London I use public transport as much as I can!

As for poor air quality, Dexter needs to remember that poor air quality comes from all the cars that sit in traffic with their engines running!

It would help if all the mums walked their kids to school like my wife did rather than taking them by car then complaining how bad the traffic is when they are one of the main causes.

The answer is not to build more roads because all that does is encourage more cars to sit in more traffic.

We need to encourage selfish drivers to turn their engines off when sitting in traffic or even better get on the bus that has just gone past them in the bus lane!

Cllr PRESTON BROOKER

Labour, Langley Kedermister

Labour manifesto doesn’t tackle Slough’s big issues

I read with great interest Slough Labour’s manifesto for the local elections, which they launched last week.

It feels to me like they have missed the point and are trying to behave like a socialist junta – wasting money that isn’t there, which at some point the next generation will end up paying for.

I didn’t see anything in there that focuses on the issues that I and many other people in Slough face day-in, day-out.

Their policies for 10 years have contributed to the state that our town is in – forcing unsustainable development on a town that was already struggling to cope 10 years ago.

People are struggling with their bins being collected, many can’t park their car outside of their homes due to overdevelopment and the excessively high number of HMOs.

Parents and their children struggle and dice with death on dangerous roads on the way to school, fly-tippers aren’t being dealt with, our streets are filling with rubbish and we have a High Street so bad people feel unsafe going there, even during the day.

Sparkling new buildings and flashy investments give Labour nothing more than a photo op – it is residents that pay the price when basic services fail.

When will they realise that running these services is their primary job – not to take over the world by trying to set up their own trading companies, trying to cover-up mismanagement, pushing our sole traders and small business out of business.

They need to walk before they can run and stop pulling the wool over our eyes.

Things are not good – and the sense I get is that there is a growing realisation among residents that Labour have let this town down. They have put our neighbourhoods under pressure, are affecting our quality of life and wasting our money.

Enough is enough.

CHARLIE OLSEN

Conservative candidate for Cippenham Meadows

Pledge promises to improve area’s roads

During the past four years Conservative councillors in Clewer & Dedworth have done much to improve roads and pavements in the area. Attention has also been given to many speed humps in the area which were the source of many complaints from residents.

In total we have completed more than 50 road and pavement schemes in the past four years and we want to keep delivering improvements in Dedworth.

We have written to many residents to confirm our pledge to improve more than 40 roads and pavements in Clewer & Dedworth West during our term of office. This work will not be completed immediately and other schemes will need to be added in due course.

The direction in Clewer & Dedworth is clear – the area will continue to be improved and changed under a Conservative administration. It is now up to the electorate whether they want to make a positive commitment to an improvement agenda and bring the roads and pavements in our area up to a standard that we can all be proud of.

Cllr MALCOLM ALEXANDER (Con, Eton and Castle)

Cllr ED WILSON (Con, Clewer South)