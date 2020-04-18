Councils given Government funding boost to help run services during pandemic

Councils will be given a funding boost to help run key services, the communities secretary announced this afternoon.

Local government minister Robert Jenrick said that £1.6 billion would be provided to councils to help them provide vital services during the coronavirus outbreak.

At the daily press conference today, he said: "Councils are delivering essential supplies to clinically vulnerable people and those we have asked to shield themselves.

"They are paying financial relief, they are ensuring our bins are collected and ensuring school remain open for key workers.

"They make sure vulnerable families are kept in contact and help rough sleepers off our streets.

"This effort alongside other endeavours of all public services are making a difference in this fight.

"It's our responsibility in Government to make sure they have the resources they need to keep up the essential work. I told councils we would give them the resources they need to do the job and I meant it."

This will bring the total amount allocated to councils to £3.2 billion. He also announced the Government would be deferring £2.6 billion in business rate payments to central Government and £850 million in social care grants would be given up front to councils this month.

He said he would ask councils to re-open parks, cemeteries and grave yards and that funerals must go ahead with close family members so people have the chance to say goodbye to people they love.

He said these 'small mercies' can make a difference.

He added: "Councils represent and can harness the networks of familiarity of trust and a loyalty upon which society is based, we belong together and we will stand by each other in real emergencies.

"Those relationships can only be built from below by people to people in communities.

"To all the unsung heroes of local councils, for all you're doing for us all, thank you."