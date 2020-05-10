More outdoor exercise allowed, PM Boris Johnson announces

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a conditional plan to gradually get the UK out of the coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing the public in a pre-recorded broadcast from Downing Street tonight (Sunday), the PM announced new guidance since the government's 'stay at home' message was replaced with 'stay alert' - advice only available to those in England.

From Wednesday, people in England can take 'unlimited exercise', including sitting in a park or driving to places for exercise, only with members of their household, and socially distance from others.

He also announced that people should be 'actively encouraged' to go to work if they cannot work from home. These workers should avoid public transport and instead walk or cycle, the PM added.

'Step 2', from about June 1, schools could reopen - starting with primary schools - as well as a 'phased reopening' of shops.

'Step 3', predicted to be in July at the earliest, could see 'at least some' of the hospitality industry and more shops reopen, 'provided they are safe and enforce social distancing'.

More details on the plan are expected to be announced tomorrow (Monday).

Mr Johnson urged that this 'roadmap' was conditional. He added: "It depends on all of us to follow advice, observe social distancing and keep the R [rate of infection] down.

"It is coming down the mountain which is often more dangerous.

"This is a plan everyone must make work.

"We will come back from this devilish illness."

In other developments, Mr Johnson said that people arriving into the UK by air will soon be put into quarantine.

The PM also unveiled a COVID-19 threat level alert system with five 'alert levels'.

Mr Johnson said the government will 'put the breaks' on measures to ease the lockdown if it has to.