GWR and SWR trial sanitising treatment to protect trains from COVID-19

Great Western Railway and South Western Railway are trialling a powerful sanitising treatment which is sprayed inside trains overnight to kill COVID-19.

The treatment is sprayed inside train carriages overnight building to a fog which coats all surfaces and is said to kill '99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria'.

Other safety measures include passengers wearing face coverings - which became mandatory to wear on public transport yesterday (Monday).

Both GWR and SWR are trying to make their trains as safe as possible for staff and customers with enhanced cleaning regimes.

Interim managing director of SWR, Mark Hopwood, said: “We are working hard to keep those who need to travel safe on our services. This new trial is just one example of the steps we are taking to give customers confidence that they can travel safely, and will be another weapon in our cleaning armoury.”

He said customers can help by travelling outside peak times, buying tickets online, respecting social distancing and wearing face coverings.

The advice follows an update to the National Rail App which indicates to people searching for a journey if a specific train or station is looking busy. It will take operational messages about busy trains and stations that are sent by frontline rail staff to control rooms and display these in passenger-friendly language on their journey planning websites and apps.

People will see a red or yellow warning triangle when they search their journey and, by clicking on it, will be able to find out more information and advice.

There is also hand sanitiser available at many stations and people are asked to wash their hands before and after their journey.